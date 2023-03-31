West Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $274.51. 14,127,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,696,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.04 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

