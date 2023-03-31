West Wealth Group LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,951. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

