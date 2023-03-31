West Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $104.92. 308,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

