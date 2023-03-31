West Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,754 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,521 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.