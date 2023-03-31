Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

