Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in March

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

