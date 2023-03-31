Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in March

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
