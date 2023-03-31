Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,663,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 23,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,799. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

