Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 3.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,545,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

