Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE L traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

