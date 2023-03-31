Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,105. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $543.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.86 and its 200-day moving average is $465.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

