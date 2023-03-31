Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,924. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.22. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

