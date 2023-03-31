Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers accounts for about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

