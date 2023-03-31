WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 31,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,598. The company has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

