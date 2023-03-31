WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 408,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 291,761 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $28.53.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $680.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

