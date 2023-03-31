WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.94. 235,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 402,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.