Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,450

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,450 ($30.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.33) to GBX 3,150 ($38.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.00) to GBX 3,200 ($39.32) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,028.57.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $8.28 during trading hours on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

