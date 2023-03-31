Xponance Inc. Acquires 11,317 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

