Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 785,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,907. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.13.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

