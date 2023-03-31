Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,520 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.39. 27,396,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,761,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

