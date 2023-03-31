Xponance Inc. Buys 111,957 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,198,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,984,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.