Xponance Inc. Buys 12,148 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,964. The firm has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.