Xponance Inc. Buys 16,402 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.89. 980,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,110. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.