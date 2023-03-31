Xponance Inc. Buys 27,028 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $130.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,903. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

