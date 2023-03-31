Xponance Inc. Buys 5,447 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.30. 666,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,931. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.84.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

