Xponance Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. 2,341,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,204. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

