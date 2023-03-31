Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,535 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.69. 1,247,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

