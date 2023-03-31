Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,217 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $19.71 on Friday, reaching $459.34. 1,339,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

