XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $66.35 million and $897,579.08 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00202934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,434.61 or 1.00000279 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00511182 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $799,360.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

