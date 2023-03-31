YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 6.1%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPFGet Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 2,779,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,827,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.