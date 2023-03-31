Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 5.3 %

ZLNDY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.