Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.88

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

