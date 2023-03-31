Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $112.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

