Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 144,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.