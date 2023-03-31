Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.