Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Up 5.5%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.08. 33,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 276,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.