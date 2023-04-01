1,071 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.09. 4,524,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,299. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

