14,340 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,631. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

