1,452 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. 4,957,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,534. The company has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

