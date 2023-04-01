205,000 Shares in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Bought by One William Street Capital Management L.P.

One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Clipper Realty comprises about 1.3% of One William Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One William Street Capital Management L.P. owned 1.28% of Clipper Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clipper Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CLPR remained flat at $5.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,287. Clipper Realty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

