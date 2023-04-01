2,470 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.