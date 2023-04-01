3,388 Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Bought by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,911. The firm has a market cap of $801.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $105.63.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

