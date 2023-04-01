378,544 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Geisinger Health

Geisinger Health purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 378,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,691,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 18.9% of Geisinger Health’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 259,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.23. 1,337,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,058. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

