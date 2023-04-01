3,936 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 1,059,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,670. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

