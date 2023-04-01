4,277 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 387,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,475. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $75.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.