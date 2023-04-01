43,886 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Generac by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,881. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.