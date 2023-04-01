4,389 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Cordant Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

