4,458 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

