5,000 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

