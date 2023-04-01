51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 21.9 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

