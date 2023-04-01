5,493 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

